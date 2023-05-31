Karnataka Vikas Grameena Bank sets up retail hub in Dharwad

May 31, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Karnataka Vikas Grameena Bank (KVGB) has set up Retail Loan Processing Cell (RLPC) in Dharwad. And, the facility was inaugurated by bank chairman Shreekant M. Bhandiwad on Wednesday.

The RLPC has been set up to give a greater thrust to the bank’s retail banking business also related to speedy disposal of such proposals, a release said.

Inaugurating the RLPC, Mr. Bhandiwad said that the facility will cater to the needs of the city branches of Dharwad Region in processing and sanctioning retail loan products such as housing loans, mortgage loans, vehicle loans and education loans.

He said that the RLPC will accelerate appraisal, sanction and disbursal of retail loans, thereby reducing the response time drastically.

Mr. Bhandiwad said that the bank has drawn up plans to set up more number of RLPCs across its area of operation in the days to come. He added that the interest rates on the bank’s retail loan products are very competitive and appealed to the people to avail themselves of the benefit.

General managers of the bank R.T. Kamble, Sateesha R., Sathyaprasad N., Punith M. and regional manager of Dharwad K.S. Bhat and others were present, the release said.

