Karnataka Vidyavardhaka Sangha announces awards for ‘Kannadamma’ and Na. Mogasale

Karnataka Vidyavardhaka Sangha on Monday announced that the ‘Kannada Prapancha’ award instituted in memory of veteran journalist Patil Puttappa would be presented to ‘Kannadamma’, a Kannada daily published from Belagavi.

In a release General Secretary of Karnatak Vidyavardhakh Sangha Shankar Halgatthi said that at a time when border issue was being raked up by vested interests causing law and order problems in Belagavi, ‘Kannadamma’ strongly objected to such mischievous acts and protected the interests of Kannadigas along with igniting the Kannada spirit among the people of Belagavi.

This newspaper founded by M.S. Topannavar, was vocal in making Belagavi the state’s second capital and contributed immensely in getting Suvarna Vidhan Soudha to Belagavi. Considering the contributions of Kannadamma, the Kannada Prapancha Patil Puttappa award would be presented to the publication, he has said. The award carries a purse of Rs 50,000.

Award to Na Mogasale

Another award instituted in memory of the founder of K.V. Sangha Ra.Ha. Deshpande would be presented to Narayan Bhat Mogasale of Kasaragod in recognition of his contribution to the field of Kannada literature and Kannada land.

Mr. Halagatti has said that the awards would be presented during the 135th Founder’s Day of the Sangha to be held in of August.