Karnataka urges Centre to grant protesting farmers’ demands

February 22, 2024 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Empathising with farmers who have been protesting against the Centre for the last nine days demanding statutory backing to minimum support price (MSP) for their crops, the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Thursday adopted a resolution demanding that the Centre enact a legislation to prescribe MSP for all crops of farmers.

“This House demands that the farmers’ most justified demands (providing legal guarantee for MSP) be fulfilled without resorting to conflict with them,” the resolution, which was adopted amid dharna by the Opposition BJP and JD(S) members, said.

Blaming the Centre for the problems of farmers, the resolution observed that the measures being followed by the Centre have turned out to be “anti-farmer” and created a situation that is denying minimum support price. 

The resolution observed that it had become inevitable for farmers to take to a nationwide campaign in support of their demand for providing legal guarantee for MSPs for all crops and calculate the prices based on the M.S. Swaminathan commission’s recommendations. 

The commission had recommended that the MSP should be prescribed by adding 50% of the cost of cultivation of crops in a bid to achieve the green revolution and also make agriculture profitable. But no significant progress has been made in achieving this, it observed. 

