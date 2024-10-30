Karnataka urged to spell out its stand on Kannada flag issue

With the Kannada Rajyothsava celebrations on Friday, the Karnataka government has been urged to spell out its stand on the Kannada flag issue, following the recent Karnataka High Court judgment, and unveil the flag on November 1 to mark the celebrations.

On Wednesday, Bheemappa Gaded, who had earlier written letter to the government seeking a State flag and had filed the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in this regard, stated that it was unfortunate that the matter is not receiving importance in years after a committee recommended and designed a flag for Karnataka. Their demand comes in the light of court saying that it was up to the government to decide on the issue.

“It was a government-appointed committee that submitted the report and the Cabinet accepted it. The Advocate-General has given clearance,” Mr. Gaded said. According to him, the flag will help counter those who regularly rake up border issues in Belagavi and other border districts in the State.

“We urge for the recognition of the flag for several purposes. Without an official stamp, several types of flags are available now and disposed off indiscriminately,” S. Umapathy, advocate who represented Mr. Gaded in the PIL, said. “The flag has received widespread support in society,” he added.

Background of flag issue

Though the red and yellow flag has been in use by Kannada activists for several decades now, the Siddaramaiah government (in its previous tenure) set up a nine-member committee to study, design, and recommend an official flag for the State in 2017. This was based on a letter by writer Patil Puttapppa and Mr. Gaded. The committee came up with a design in red, yellow, and white with Gandbherunda, the mythical bird that was the official insignia of the Mysuru royal family. The State government had sought a clearance from the Centre in this regard.

According to Mr. Umapathy, there is no prohibition in the Constitution for States to have their own flag, and that the then Advocate-General has also opined that the permission of the Centre is also not required. “We have written to the Chief Minister and Governor urging them to officially recognise the flag.” A delegation also met Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi on Wednesday.

‘Permission required’

However, Mr. Tangadagi told The Hindu that the State had sought approval of the Centre in 2018 and it had not received any reply. “It cannot be implemented without approval. I will convene a meeting again and send another letter to the Centre seeking their approval.”