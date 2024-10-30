ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka unveils 20 new luxury Volvo buses named Airavat Club Class 2.0

Updated - October 30, 2024 01:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

KSRTC unveiled its new fleet of Volvo buses — Airavat Club Class 2.0 — at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on October 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: Darshan Devaiah B.P.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) expanded its luxury fleet with the addition of 20 new Volvo buses, which were flagged off at Vidhana Soudha by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy. The new buses are being called Airavat Club Class 2.0.

Airavat Club Class 2.0 strengthens KSRTC’s position as a top State transport corporation in India, boasting the highest number of intercity Volvo buses in the country.

The Airavat Club Class 2.0 buses, priced at ₹1.78 crore each, incorporate numerous upgrades, including a Fire Alarm and Protection System (FAPS), which represents a crucial safety advancement.

“The FAPS feature includes water pipes along both sides of passenger seating, designed to activate 30 nozzles to release water in the event of a fire. This feature reflects KSRTC’s commitment to passenger safety and quality service,” said Mr Reddy.

Designed with passenger comfort in mind, each bus offers 3.5% more legroom, 5.6% additional headroom, a 9.5% larger windshield, and a 20% increase in luggage space. The buses boast plush interiors, Scandinavian-inspired exteriors, and an aerodynamic, fuel-efficient design.

The interior of the Airavat Club Class 2.0 bus, which was unveiled at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on October 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: Darshan Devaiah B.P.

These buses are slated to operate on routes from Bengaluru to Raichur, Mantralaya, Kundapura, Kasaragod, Kozhikode, Goa, Shivamogga, Mysuru, Hyderabad, and Tirupati.

KSRTC currently runs 443 luxury buses within its fleet of 8,849 vehicles, providing 8,068 daily schedules that serve approximately 34.92 lakh passengers across Karnataka.

