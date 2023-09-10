ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka University to organise G20-University Connect programme tomorrow

September 10, 2023 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

As part of G20 Summit, Karnataka University Dharwad will organise various events in a pan-India effort called G20-University Connect programme on Tuesday.

This is being organised in association with Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS) and the Ministry of External Affairs.

RIS is a New Delhi–based autonomous policy research institute that specialises in issues related to international economic development, trade, investment and technology.

RIS is envisioned as a forum for fostering effective policy dialogue and capacity-building among developing countries on global and regional economic issues.

University Connect will include two special lectures and panel discussions at the Golden Jubilee Auditorium on Karnataka University campus.

Karnataka University Vice-Chancellor K.B. Gudasi told reporters in Dharwad on Sunday that G20-University Connect programme is part of a nation-wide activity to ignite young minds and engage them in shaping and strengthening global order and governance in the context of addressing international economic issues.

Under this mega event, some pre-event student activities such as essay writing and speech competitions have been organised.

Professor of Economics and Co-ordinator of the Centre for International Affairs B.H. Nagoor said that two special lectures will be followed by a panel discussion in the morning.

Visiting Fellow at RIS G.A. Tadas will speak on G20 India Presidency: Opportunities and the Way Forward, while member of the 14th Finance Commission and former director of National Institute of Public Finance and Policy, New Delhi, M. Govinda Rao will cover issues concerning “India’s Presidency of G-20 countries”.

Prof. Gudasi will chair the sessions.

After the special lectures, a panel discussion on various aspects of India’s Presidency of G-20 countries will be held.

S.S. Patagundi will speak on international relation issues, while J.R. Tonnannavar will deliberate on issues relating to science and technology. Vinod Annigeri will cover key economic issues of G20.

