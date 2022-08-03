Karnataka under BJP witnessing acute divisiveness coupled with corruption: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Sri Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru during his visit to the Murugharajendra Vidyapeetha in Chitradurga. | Photo Credit: PTI

August 03, 2022

Rahul Gandhi expressed happiness over the public display of bonhomie between Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar at the former’s mammoth birthday event at Davanagere

The whole of Karnataka is witness to the divisive politics of the BJP, coupled with unprecedented levels of corruption, former AICC President Rahul Gandhi said, addressing a mammoth crowd at the Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah’s 75th birthday celebration in Davanagere on Wednesday.

“For Congress, language, history, culture of every state is important, because this is what makes India. However, BJP wants to impose only one idea on the State. They want to colonise the State,” he said. Mr. Gandhi said that Karnataka lived in harmony during Congress and nobody was “scared” as they are now. “Harmony and peace are essential for development,” he said.

Basavanna’s principles

He promised that after coming to power, Congress would give a clean and honest government. It would work for everyone and not spread hate. He also promised that the party would always follow Basavanna’s principles.

Emphasising that the Congress in Karnataka stands united in the fight against BJP’s “misrule”, Mr. Gandhi said that while Congress distributed the country’s wealth to the poor, the BJP snatched people’s wealth to give it to a few capitalists.

“They bow before Basavanna’s statue but steal from people’s pockets. Basavanna said be honest and say what you believe. But the opposite is being done by the BJP,” he said.

Praise for Siddaramaiah

Showering praises on Mr. Siddaramaiah, Mr. Gandhi credited him with giving a new direction and vision to the State as the Chief Minister.

Mr. Gandhi who began his speech by offering condolences to the flood victims, said that he usually does not go to birthdays, but had come to Davanagere as he shared a special bond with Mr. Siddaramaiah. “As a person I like Siddaramaiah, but I also share his views. I share his compassion for the poor and weak,” he said.

Siddaramaiah-DKS bonhomie

Referring to Mr. Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar hugging each other on stage, he said that the Congress party stood united to fight and defeat the BJP.

Mr. Shivakumar felicitated and hugged Mr. Siddaramaiah in a public show of unity and bonhomie, prompting Mr. Gandhi to express happiness.