Karnataka ULB elections: Congress holds on to seats while BJP makes gains

After the Lok Sabha poll results blew the wind out the sails of the Congress-Janata Dal (S) alliance, the results of the urban local body (ULB) polls are being touted as a comeback by the Congress.

However, an analysis of the results shows that while the party managed to hold on to its seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made gains when compared to previous ULB elections. Meanwhile, the JD(S) base continued to erode.

While expectations were certainly higher for the BJP in the ULB polls, considering the party’s historic performance in the Lok Sabha, political analysts say local issues and the pull of local MLAs and political leaders are the primary factors in local elections.

While the saffron party got barely 29.06% of the vote share this time, it gained 168 seats compared to its performance in the same town panchayats and town and city municipal corporations in 2013. In the previous elections, the party was beset with a split — former Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa’s Karnataka Janata Paksha and B. Sriramulu’s Badavara Shramikara Raitara Congress. Even if one were to add up those seats, the BJP gained 54 from 2013. In contrast, the Congress gained 35 seats while the JD(S) lost 25.

Out of the 56 ULBs, 24 each come under Assembly constituencies where the BJP or the Congress won in 2018. In its Assembly seats, the BJP gained 43 seats.

Similarly, the Congress, which garnered 41.2% of all votes to emerge as the largest party in the ULB polls, gained 74 seats in areas where its MLAs were present, and lost 39 elsewhere. The party’s losses were primarily in the Bombay Karnataka region. Its coalition partner, the JD(S), lost 42 seats in areas where it did not have an MLA. In three ULBs of Mandya district, where the JD(S) saw a stunning reversal of fortunes in the Lok Sabha polls despite having all MLAs in the constituency, the party gained 10 seats at the expense of the BJP and the Congress.

In Old Mysore region (stretching from Chitradurga to Chamarajanagar), where the BJP’s vote share had touched 45% in the Lok Sabha elections, the party obtained just 22.1% of the votes in the 24 ULBs. However, this is only slightly more than the JD(S) share of 22.96%. The Congress has become the dominant party with over four in 10 votes there.