Karnataka trust vote live | Krishna Byregowda: 'Buying and selling of MLAs is legitimate, but a discussion on it is immoral?'

The fate of the JD(S)-Congress government in Karnataka will be decided today with a trust vote in the Assembly even as the rebel MLAs on Sunday bluntly refused to compromise on their stand. Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy appealed to them to come back to save the government from “evil forces”, who were trying to subvert democracy.

The 12 rebel MLAs, on the other hand, claimed they were forced to rebel to protect their “self-respect” and that they were not after either money or power. Releasing a video message on the eve of the vote, the rebel MLAs reiterated that they would not retract and there was no question of them attending the Assembly session.

Here are live updates:

1.00 pm

BJP MLA C.T. Ravi, intervenes, raises the issue of IMA group fraud case. He says the government needs to clarify on who ate biryani with the accused and who protected him.

Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy raises to clarify saying the 'biryani' reference was to him. "The MLA Krishna Byre Gowda referred took me to an iftar dinner and I did not know Mansoor Khan. After a recent heart complication I have stopped eating biryani and did not eat biryani at Mansoor Khan's place," he says adding it is the SIT he had formed had arrested Mansoor Khan.

12.50 pm

"How is buying and selling of MLAs legitimate and an extended discussion on it is billed immoral and a violation of norms?" asks Krishna Byregowda.

He quotes another conversation of a rebel MLA's family member with another leader where the MLA's family member is saying he has two cases. The leader is heard saying their party is in power in centre and will form govt here as well and "we will take care."

"Is this morality?" Mr. Byregowda asks. The leader is later heard saying if they want only cash they will give ₹15 crore and if he wants a ministry they will give ₹5 crore. This is their morality, he says.

Another MLA has been accused of swindling ₹400 crore from a fraudulent company... Mr. Byregowda says, but is interrupted by BJP members. Overruling objections by the BJP, the minister promises to give all documentary evidence and the members not being present in the House to defend themselves is their problem.

12.30 pm

Byregowda targets rebels, Shettar objects

Minister and Congress MLA Krishna Byregowda speaks. "One of the rebel MLAs Ramesh Jarkiholi has been in touch with BJP from the past 8 months. He has camped in Mumbai in November 2018, and again in January 2019 and has worked for the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections. We have moved a disqualification petition."

Targetting BJP, Mr. Byregowda continues. "B.C. Patil is disgruntled for not being made a minister. There is an audio tape of his conversation with two leaders. I don't want to name the other leader who is speaking in this audio."

He quotes from the audio where the two leaders are talking of money to be paid and how the other leader is heard assuring Mr. Patil that there won't be a bye-poll as well and says as soon as a BJP govt is formed, they will have their own Speaker who would neither accept their resignations nor disqualify them.

"The same thing has happened in Andhra. A national leader from that party also makes the same assurance," he says.

Jagdish Shettar takes objection. He says allegations cannot be made against members who aren't present in the House.

Speaker Ramesh Kumar overrules the objection. "They were given the right to sit here by the people and they had not written to me explaining their absence as well." Your objection will sustain when allegations are being made against those who are not members of this House, not members of the House who have opted not to come, he tells Mr. Shettar.

12.15 pm

"Let us not create the impression that the debate is being stretched beyond reasonable time," Speaker Ramesh Kumar says hinting at the House hasn't voted on the trust motion that was moved five days ago.

BJP MLA Jagdish Shettar pleads that a time should be fixed before which debate will conclude.

12.10 pm

'Parties free to exercise their right to issue whip to their MLAs, including rebels'

Assembly proceedings begin.

Speaker apologises for coming late. Speaker responds to Congress leader Siddaramaiah's Point of Order on the Supreme Court order that said the 15 rebel MLAs ought not to be compelled to attend the session had circumvented tenth schedule of the Constitution.

He says this was a strange situation as none of the legislature party leaders were party to the Supreme Court order, while he was. "But the whip is a matter concerning the legislature party leaders and not me," he adds.

In his ruling, the Speaker says the legislature party leaders were free to exercise their right to issue whip to their MLAs, including 15 rebel MLAs, and the House wouldn't infringe upon that right.

11.20 am

SC refuses urgent hearing

The Supreme Court has declined an urgent hearing to two independent Karnataka MLAs seeking a direction from the court to the Speaker and State government to conclude the ongoing trust vote in the Legislative Assembly on or before 5 p.m. on July 22.



A Bench led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi may likely schedule the application, including a plea for impleadment, of legislators, R. Shankar and H. Nagesh, represented by advocate Diksha Rai, for July 23.

11.10 am

'Congress-JD(S) alliance wooing BJP MLAs'

Senior BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali claims the ruling side is trying to poach BJP MLAs in a desperate attempt to save their government.

Speaking at the corridors of Vidhana Soudha minutes before the session is scheduled to begin, he claims a ruling minister called him and tried to "woo me to the coalition."

This in the light of he being known to have played a key role in "Operation Kamala".

When quizzed who was the minister was, Mr. Limbavali says he would name him "at an appropriate time."

He says he has information that a few BJP leaders had also joined hands with the coalition leaders. "We are working to defuse these bombs," he says. This comes in the wake of a recent complaint Mr. Limbavali had filed alleging that a morphed video of him in a compromising position with another man was being deliberately shared to target him.

11.00 am

Mayawati asks Mahesh to back HDK

The move of the lone BSP legislator, N. Mahesh, is now being curiously watched. While he had earlier said he would abstain from the Assembly session as he was yet to get a direction from his party chief, on Sunday evening BSP supremo Mayawati took to Twitter to announce that Mr. Mahesh would vote in favour of the confidence motion, bringing some relief to beleaguered coalition government. However, Mr. Mahesh could not be contacted for comments.

10: 45 a.m

Speaker issues notice to rebel MLAs

Speaker Ramesh Kumar issues notice to rebel MLAs, summons them to his office at 11 a.m on July 23.

The notice was issued over their disqualification plea by coalition leaders.

The notice has been issued to 15 MLAs — 12 from Congress and three from JD(S) — based on petitions seeking their disqualification under Tenth Schedule of the Constitution for defection by their respective parties.

10.30 am

Outrage over drama

The ongoing political drama in Karnataka seems to have caused much outrage among the public against all the three major political parties in the State, especially against those rebel MLAs who have resigned and holed up in Mumbai.

The political stock of all three political parties has plunged as people do not seem to see any perceptible difference between the three, said Sandeep Shastri, national coordinator of Lokniti, a network of political researchers.

10.20 am

Coalition leaders strategise on delaying the vote on confidence motion scheduled for today

Amid speculation over change of leadership in the JD(S)–Congress coalition government to save it from the brink, JD(S) leaders met coordination committee chairman Siddaramaiah on Sunday to discuss the possibility of such a move.

JD(S) Ministers C.S. Puttaraju, G.T. Deve Gowda, and S.R. Mahesh, and party legislator Shivalinge Gowda met the former Chief Minister for nearly an hour to discuss the possibility of him taking charge. Later, they also met Water Resources Minister D.K. Shivakumar and explained the circumstances under which they had put forth the idea to save the coalition from collapsing, especially ahead of the trust vote scheduled for Monday.