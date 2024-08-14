Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy has proposed the establishment of a separate regulatory commission for state-run Road Transport Corporations (RTCs), akin to the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC). Mr Reddy told The Hindu that this new commission would streamline the process of fare regulation and other critical decisions concerning RTCs.

Traditionally, the four RTCs in Karnataka — KSRTC, BMTC, NWKRTC, and NEKRTC — must individually submit proposals to the State Government whenever a fare hike is considered. These proposals are typically the outcome of internal board meetings held by each corporation. However, this process can be cumbersome and time-consuming, as it involves multiple layers of approval and coordination between the RTCs and the government.

In an effort to simplify this procedure, the Transport Department has suggested the creation of a commission similar to the KERC, which oversees the electricity tariff and regulatory matters within Karnataka. The proposed commission would be tasked with making decisions on fare hikes and other issues related to the RTCs, thereby reducing the burden on individual corporations and ensuring a more streamlined decision-making process.

Speaking exclusively to The Hindu, Mr Reddy said, “We are already in the process of proposing this plan of constituting a separate commission, which will ease the regulation of fare hike decisions and other issues related to the RTCs. We have conducted a series of meetings on forming the commission. The final call will be taken by the State Government.”

The KERC serves as a model for the proposed transport commission. The KERC is an autonomous body responsible for regulating electricity tariff, ensuring fair distribution of power, and protecting interests of consumers. It operates independent of the State Government, which allows for impartial and efficient decision-making. The establishment of a similar body for the RTCs could potentially lead to more efficient governance and improved public transport services in Karnataka, according to sources.

The proposal is currently under review by RTCs. A final decision is expected to be made by the State Government in the coming months.

In July, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) was considering proposing a bus fare hike of up to 20% due to significant financial losses. During a board meeting, it was resolved to seek the Chief Minister’s approval for the fare increase. However, the proposal has not yet been submitted, and Mr Reddy clarified that no decision has been made.

