Karnataka Transport Department to introduce smart cards with QR codes for DL and RC by early 2025

Beginning January or February 2025, the Karnataka Transport Department is set to launch advanced smart cards equipped with chips and QR codes for Driving Licenses (DL) and Registration Certificates (RC).

Currently, DLs and RCs are issued as Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC) cards, which have been in use for many years. The newly introduced smart cards will mark a substantial improvement, featuring cutting-edge technology designed to boost their durability, ease of use, and security.

Transport Department officials stated that several states, including Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, and Himachal Pradesh, have already adopted similar smart card systems. “The smart cards, equipped with a QR code and embedded chip, will offer enhanced security features and greater durability. Unlike traditional PVC cards that degrade with use, the new cards will incorporate laser-engraved characters designed to resist fading and chipping over time,” a senior Transport Department official said.

The new cards will be made of Polycarbonate (PC) material, a higher-grade material known for its longevity and robustness. Laser engraving technology will ensure seamless and tamper-proof storage of essential information.

Features of the New Smart DL and RC Driving Licence (DL) Personal Information: Holder’s name, photograph, address, and date of birth. Additional Details: Validity period, Blood group, Mobile number, Emergency contact information. Security Features: QR code for instant access to basic details, Embedded chip for authorised access to comprehensive data. Registration Certificate (RC) Front-Side Details: Registration number, Registration date, Validity period, Chassis and engine numbers, Owner’s information. Reverse-Side Features: QR code with additional details about the vehicle, such as:Manufacturer and model, style and seating capacity. Details of any associated lending institutions. Common Advantages Ease of verification Enhanced security Convenience Source: Transport Department

By scanning the QR code, police and Transport Department officials will have instant access to primary details of the cardholder, eliminating the need for physical checks at checkpoints, transport department offices, or police stations. “Scanning the QR code will enable quick access to essential details, simplifying procedures in situations involving traffic offences, accidents, or thefts of driving licences and vehicle registration certificates. While the QR code provides basic information, a dedicated chip reader will unlock more extensive data for authorised use by the authorites,” the official added.

The smart DL will contain details such as the holder’s name, photograph, address, validity period, date of birth, blood group, mobile number, and emergency contact information. The smart RC will display essential information on the front, including the registration number, registration date, validity period, chassis and engine numbers, and owner details. The reverse side of the RC card will include a QR code providing additional information about the vehicle, such as the manufacturer, model, style, seating capacity, and associated lending institutions.

According to officials, the cards will be printed centrally at the Transport Commissioner’s Head Office in Bengaluru rather than individually at Regional Transport Offices (RTOs). The centralised printing system will standardise the quality of smart cards, ensuring they meet uniform specifications for durability and security. This approach will also streamline the production process, reduce delays, and ensure efficient distribution across the state, enabling timely access for users while minimising logistical challenges.