Karnataka traffic police go 100% paperless with e-challan fine system

February 07, 2024 09:45 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

Getting a physical challan for a traffic fine is a thing of the past in Karnataka as the State Traffic Police Department on Tuesday (February 7) launched the e-challan traffic fine system. In doing so, it is touted to have become the first State in the country to go 100% paperless.

“Implementing the e-challan system in every station is a step towards digitising traffic management, ensuring transparency and reducing paperwork. It streamlines processes, enhances efficiency, and promotes transparency in traffic enforcement,” Additional Director General of Police and Commissioner of Traffic and Road Safety, Alok Kumar said.

The initiative is a collaboration of the State Police, the SBI and the State Treasury Department, and 1,766 devices have been procured and distributed among the police personnel of 722 law and order stations and 64 traffic stations across the State. The violations are recorded in real-time to generate an e-challan. Violators will also have the option of paying the fine through different modes, including UPI, debit card, and cash payment.

The system, which was launched initially in Bengaluru two years ago, has been extended Statewide after its success with additional features of integration with the State Treasury Department and a plan to link it with the virtual court to allow direct fines payments. With this, all stations across the State will go paperless, said Mr. Kumar. Violators booked for drunken driving or under special drives can pay fines through these virtual courts within seven days through the link shared.

In addition, there is a plan to integrate the e-challan devices with the improved CCTV cameras installed along the highways in the next phase, officials added.

