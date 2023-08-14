Karnataka Tourism and Swadeshi Darshan 2.0 jointly come up with the idea of brand building, organising ‘Branding Mysuru Competition’

August 14, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - MYSURU

Want to suggest your ideas for creating a brand image for Mysuru? Here’s an opportunity.

Ahead of Mysuru Dasara-2023, Karnataka Tourism and Swadeshi Darshan 2.0, an initiative of developing sustainable destinations, have jointly come up with the idea of brand building, organising ‘Branding Mysuru Competition’ on the theme “There’s always more to experience in Mysuru”.

Under this, one can get the chance of shaping the future of tourism in Mysuru. They can suggest their ideas under these packages — creating a captivating logo and a catching tagline; an endearing mascot; souvenirs; a blog describing your favorite place or activity in Mysuru.

With the hope that the ideas bring the world to Mysuru, the organisers have sought concepts and participation in the competition.

For each package, there is an attractive cash prize and the shortlisted ideas stand a chance to present their ideas to the city authorities. The winning entries will get published on the Karnataka tourism website.

Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa announced the competition and also released the posters, seeking ideas for Mysuru tourism, at a meeting held in connection with the preparations for Mysuru Dasara, on Monday, August 14. Minister in charge of Chamarajanagar district K. Venkatesh, Mayor Shivakumar, Mysuru in charge Secretary S. Selva Kumar, Pratap Simha, MP; G.T. Deve Gowda, T.S. Srivatsa, MLAs; and others were present.

How to register for the competition?

Interested participants can register their names by sending an email on competitions@karnatakatourism.org

The participants need to give a 200-word compelling write-up, describing the design idea.

The design or concept on brand Mysuru has to be shared in the format as per the details in the QR code.

The last date for registration is August 31 and the entries have to be submitted by September 4. The first prize carries a cash reward of ₹20,000 while the second and the third prizes carry cash awards of ₹10,000 and ₹5,000 respectively.

For registration and more details, visit competitions@karnatakatourism.org or https://karnatakatourism.org/whats-new/competitions

