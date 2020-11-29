Karnataka tops in disbursal of loans under Mudra scheme

Under the scheme three categories of loans are given to support small and budding entrepreneurs. file photo

Bengaluru

29 November 2020

As of September 18, the State has given out ₹6,906.12 crore to beneficiaries

Karnataka is top in disbursal of loans under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, popularly known as the Mudra scheme. As of September 18, the State disbursed ₹6,906.12 crore during the current fiscal year.

Rajasthan was second with ₹6,405.69 crore disbursed, while Uttar Pradesh was third after releasing ₹6,068.23 crore. Maharashtra was fourth with ₹5,153.62 crore released to eligible beneficiaries, sources in the State-level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) said.

Various nationalised banks in the State have disbursed loans to 9,75,873 beneficiaries. The bankers have been told to take appropriate steps to boost the flow of credit under the Mudra scheme.

Sources said proactive co-ordination by SLBC and prompt guidance and direction by controlling offices of the banks are the major reasons for the State’s position.

“Active participation by bank branch staff was another reason for the successful disbursement of loans for various start-ups,” existing and new units, sources said. Under the Mudra scheme, which was rolled out in April 2015, three categories of loans are being disbursed to support small and budding entrepreneurs.

A total of 6,92,502 beneficiaries received loans upto ₹50,000 under “Shishu” scheme and 2,58,433 beneficiaries received loans from ₹50,000 to ₹5 lakh under “Kishore” scheme.

A total of 24,938 beneficiaries received loans from ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh under “Tarun” scheme.

The highest number of beneficiaries are from Belagavi district (77,989). Sources said a large number of beneficiaries availed loans for expansion of existing establishments and about 20-25% for setting up new businesses.