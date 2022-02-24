Karnataka Top News Developments on February 24, 2022

Here are the top news developments to watch out for

A deserted circle after Section 144 was imposed in Shivamogga amid tension following the murder of Harsha, a Hindutva activist, on February 23, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

1. Curfew to be in force till Friday morning in Shivamogga town, which has been tense after the killing of Hindutva activist Harsha on Sunday night. Eight people have been arrested so far in connection with the case.

2. The High Court of Karnataka will continue its daily hearing in the hijab case.

3. With the State budget set to be unveiled on March 4, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is holding a series of meetings with various departments.

4. Bengaluru Bus Prayanikara Vedike will share the jury’s verdict of a public hearing on “Is bus service affordable for common people in Bengaluru?” Dr. Ashish Verma, Professor, IISc., Cynthia Stephen, social activist, Sowmya Reddy, MLA, and Manu Mathai, Associate Professor, APU, will participate. The public hearing was held earlier this month.

5. Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum has arranged an open house quiz on science and technology and mobile science exhibition on electricity and magnetism on Thursday. It will be held at Karnataka Science and Technology Academy, GKVK campus, 3.30 p.m.

6. Karnataka General Labour Union, ITI Workers’ Branch, is holding a solidarity convention of workers, farmers, Dalits and women organisations against the contract labour system and new forms of forced labour, at ITI Gate footpath.

7. Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports and Silk Department K. C. Narayana Gowda will review progress on the athletic synthetic track and other works taken up at Kanteerava Outdoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

From South Karnataka

Today is the last day of the tenure of Mysuru Mayor Sunanda Palanetra of the BJP who will table a list of development works undertaken in the city during her stint. But with the government yet to announce the reservation matrix and notify the date of the mayoral polls, she will continue to be at the helm of affairs in the local body.

From North Karnataka

1. Hyderabad Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry office-bearers to discuss the major projects denied to Kalyana Karnataka region, like IIT.

2. KSLU likely to take a decision on holding examinations, following high court order.

From Coastal Karnataka

Parties are preparing for Mangaluru Mayoral election on March 2, which is seen as crucial for State elections scheduled in 2023.