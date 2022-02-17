Karnataka top news developments on February 17, 2022

Key news developments from Karnataka to watch out for

Students, who refused to attend to classes, leaving G. Shankar Government First Grade College in Udupi on February 16, 2022. | Photo Credit: MANJUNATH HS

1. Both Houses of Karnataka Legislature, which saw an uproar over Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister’s comment that saffron flag (bhagwa dhwaja) could in future flutter on the Red Fort, is expected to continue to see protests by Congress today. Congress has said it will continue protest until the Minister resigns.

2. Many hijab-clad girls, who arrived at colleges yesterday, were turned away citing dress code. As exams begin in some colleges today, how the situation unfolds remains to be seen. Some colleges, which did not open yesterday, might open today. On Thursday morning, Shivamogga saw a group of boys stand in solidarity with the hijab-clad girls. Considering the Hijab controversy at two colleges in Hospet, Vijayanagara Deputy Commissioner has banned all types of protests and processions in the district for three days.

3. High Court will continue to hear the case on whether girls have a right to attend classes wearing hijab. It was argued yesterday that Muslim girls are left with Hobson’s choice.

4. Goraguntepalys flyover in Bengaluru, which partially opened for light vehicles on Thursday to the great relief for vehicle users in and around Peenya, might see more easing of restrictions.

5. Higher Education Department holds seminar on the “New Light on the Obscure Aspects of History” at Bapuji Auditorium at Government Arts College.

From South Karnataka

1. Karnataka Rajya Vignana Parishat and Department of Public Education are conducting a Young Scientist contest in Chamarajanagar to identify rural talent, popularise science and to promote scientific temper in the district.

2. KERC to hold public hearing on the power tariff hike sought by CESC.

From North Karnataka

1. A fact-finding committee finds bonded labour rampant in the sugarcane belt in north Karnataka. As many as 60 labourers were rescued from Belagavi-Bagalkot recently

2. Various organizations to hold condolence meetings to mourn demise of poet Channaveera Kanavi.

From Coastal Karnataka

Train patrons criticise Southern Railway‘s decision to convert Mangaluru-Madgaon Passenger as an express train from February 18. Even as per Railway Board’s new policy, one passenger train can run in one section beyond 300 km, they say citing enhanced fares on an express train for the same service.