Karnataka top news developments

Published - June 08, 2024 11:56 am IST

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah | Photo Credit: ANI

  1. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is leaving for New Delhi to attend a meeting of the Congress Working Committee of the All-India Congress Committee today. The meeting is expected to discuss the outcome of the Lok Sabha elections. AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, former AICC chief Rahul Gandhi, PCC presidents, and senior leaders of the party will attend the meeting. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar too will be in New Delhi today.
  2. Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Limited this morning flagged off Surya Rath Yatra, an initiative to promote rooftop solar systems in Bengaluru. Among the guests at the flagging off was K.P. Rudrappaiah, Managing Director, KREDL.
  3. National Gallery of Modern Art, Bengaluru, Ministry of Culture, Government of India, to commemorate World Environmental Day, is organising a talk on “Environmental changes” by B.S. Chandrashekar, Scientist-E, Institute of Wood Science and Technology, Bengaluru. The programme is at the National Gallery of Modern Art, #49, Manikyavelu Mansion,Palace Road, from 4 p.m. Entry to the event is free. 
  4. Saraswati Sangeet Vidyalaya is presenting Bharatiya Nada Sourabha Music Festival today. The programme features devotional songs by Smruthi S. Bhat and party, Hindustani vocal concert by Vageesh Bhat and team, followed by Hindustani classical harmonium duet by Sudhanshu Kulkarni and Sarang S. Kulkarni. The event will be held at Shree Krishnaraja Parishat Mandira, Kannada Sahitya Parishat, Pampa Mahakavi Road, Chamarjept, from 5.30 p.m. 
  5. Natanam Institute of Dance is presenting a Bharatanatya by Smrithi Sridhar today at Sathya Sai Samskruta Sadhana, Hosur Road, Koramangala at 5.30 p.m. 
  6. Kannada drama festival titled “Ranga Rangoli” being organised by Academy of Music today will feature “Mayabazar” by Dramatrics Troupe. the play is directed by N.C. Mahesh. The programme will be held at Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Gayatri Devi Park Extension, Vyalikaval, Malleswaram, at 6.30 p.m. 
  7. An exhibition of cartoons by Dave Brown, British Cartoonist of The Independent, London, will be held between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at Indian Cartoon Gallery, Indian Institute of Cartoonists, No. 1, Midford House, Midford Garden, Trinity Circle, off M.G. Road. 

From south Karnataka

  1. About 20 persons were rushed to hospitals after inhaling gas leaked from cylinders in a scrap yard in Hale Kesare on the outskirts of Mysuru late on Friday. They are being treated currently.
  2. ATME engineering college at Mysuru celebrates its graduation day today.

From north Karnataka

A two-day workshop on medicinal plants at Kappatagudda hill range will start today at KLE Tech University at Hubballi at 10 a.m. today.

