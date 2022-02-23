Karnataka Top News Developments on February 23, 2022

Here are the top news developments to watch out for

Women walk through a deserted market in Shivamogga when prohibitory orders were in force, on February 22, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

1. Six people have so far been arrested at Shivamogga town in connection with the killing of a Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishat activist. The situation in the town remains tense but under control, with schools and colleges closed and prohibitory orders in place.

2. High Court will continue to hear the hijab case, going into the question of whether or not girl students can wear hijab in classrooms and if it is part of essential religious practice.

3. Further inquiries expected in connection with the arrest of Chetan Kumar on charges of putting out derogatory tweets on high judge hearing the hijab case.

3. With the legislature session wound up three days prior to the scheduled date, Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri is holding a press conference today.

4. Congress is expected to keep up its focus on demanding the resignation of RDPR Minister K.S. Eshwarappa over his remarks on the tricolour. Yesterday, they met the Governor asking for his intervention on the matter.

From Coastal Karnataka

Mayor Premananda Shetty to give details on the two-day Abbakka festival from February 26. MCC and Veera Rani Abbakka Rashtriya Pratisthana will jointly organise the festival.

From North Karnataka

1. Denmark Ambassador in India to address a media conference at PDA Engineering College in Kalaburagi.

2. DC to chair meeting on Belavadi Utsav, to commemorate the reign of Belavadi Mallamma, the erstwhile queen of Belavadi in Belagavi district.

3. At Hubballi, friends and students of poet Channaveera Kanavi to hold a meeting to pay tribute to him.