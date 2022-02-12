Karnataka top news developments on February 12, 2022

A view of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

12 February 2022 10:55 IST

Key news developments from Karnataka on February 12, 2022

Here are the top news developments to watch out for from Karnataka for today.

1. Amid the hijab controversy, the Presiding officers of both the Houses of Karnataka Legislature to address media on commencement of legislature session for 10 days from Monday. Coming in the midst of a controversy on colleges which is now before the Karnataka High Court.

2. Bhautva Karnataka is holding a candlelight vigil today in solidarity with students who are being barred from wearing hijab in classrooms, at 5 p.m. at Maurya Circle.

3. Bengaluru’s civic body is expected to give permission to the famed Karaga celebration — which had been reduced to a small affair for the last two years because of COVID-19 — with the usual fanfare this year.

4. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai leaves on a visit to Belagavi, Haveri and Dharwad districts to inaugurate a slew of developmental works.

5. Sagar MLA Hartal Halappa’s “truth test” at Dharmasthala temple today to “prove” that he did not take money from those in sand mining in Sagar and Hosanagar taluks in Shivamogga district, as alleged by former MLA Belur Gopalakrishna.

6. Theatre repertoire Rangayana will spell out details of Bahurupi theatre festival. It was slated to be held in December but was postponed owing to the outbreak of the third wave of the pandemic.

7. Janata Dal (Secular) president H.D. Deve Gowda will address a press conference in Mangaluru at 4 p.m today Later he will address a party convention.

8. SFI, DYFI and JMS to hold a webinar on 'Dress Code and Right to Education' at 5 p.m. today in which writer Banu Mashtaq will participate. Meeting is on zoom platform.