Karnataka top news developments on February 11, 2022

Here are the key news developments in Karnataka to watch for

1. With the Karnataka Government ordering opening of schools from February 14, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will hold a video-conference with top officials of the districts this evening on steps to be taken to ensure order in schools and colleges.

2. High Court of Karnataka, which said on February 10 that it would issue an interim order on the school uniform issue, before adjourning the case to February 14, is expected to do so today.The Chief Justice said peace and tranquility in the State would have to be restored and the court was prepared to hear the matter on day-to-day basis, and decide at the earliest.

3. Bahutva Karnataka, a forum for justice, harmony and solidarity, to hold a media conference on hijab ban in pre-university colleges.

4. Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa to hold a press conference on progress of Jal Jeevan Mission in Karnataka.

5. Senior musician Vinayaka Toravito inaugurate birth centenary celebration of Pt. Seshagiri Hanagal. Former bureaucrat Chiranjeev Singh, musicians Ravindra Yavagaland Ananthakrishna Sharma to participate, at Dr Ashwath Kala Bhavana, N.R. Colony, at 6.30 p.m.

6. Aam Aadmi Party to hold a media meet to demand resignation of Minister Muniratna over allegations of corruption.

From North Karnataka

1.Cabinet sub committee will review the implementation of works taken up under article 371(J) of the constitution. B. Sriramulu, Committee will chair the meeting at KKRDB.

2. Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani will chair a Karnataka Development Programme meeting.

3. Following protest by university staff against the Finance Officer and seeking fulfilment of other demands, the VC of Karnatak University, Dharwad, is holding syndicate meeting today.

From South Karnataka

1. In Chamarajanagar the district in charge minister Somanna to review projects under Karnataka Development Programme to assess the work in progress.

2. Zoo Authority of Karnataka hikes entry fee for Karanji Lake Nature Park (KLNP) and combo ticket fee for Mysuru Zoo and KLNP.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V Sunil Kumar and Dakshina Kannada in charge will review progress of development projects in Dakshina Kannada and welfare schemes under Karnataka Development Programme.

2. Minister for Kannada and Culture V Sunil Kumar will interact with writers and artistes of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi in Mangaluru.

3. Social Democratic Party of India will hold a press meet in Mangaluru on the Hijab controversy.