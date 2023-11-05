Top news developments in Karnataka on November 5, 2023

November 05, 2023 11:05 am | Updated 11:05 am IST

A suspected poacher was shot dead in an exchange of fire between the Forest Department staff and a gang of 8 to 10 persons in Bandipur Tiger Reserve in the early hours today. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will tour Mysuru district and hold a meeting with district officials today. ‘The Heaven as I saw’ written by Ranjan Pejaver and Published by Darpan, an imprint of Prism Books Pvt Ltd, will be launched today. Shiela Kumar - English novelist and B. N. Ramakrishna, Director of ISRO-ISTRAC will participate in the book release programme as guests of honour. The programme will be held in Centenary Hall, 2nd Floor, Mythic Society, on Nrupathunga Road, between 10:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. Bangalore Association for Science Education will present a talk on “size, scale and ratios shaping living systems: Science behind the beauty of living nature” by Prof. K. N. Ganeshaiah, UAS, Basement Hall, Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium, Sri T.Chowdaiah Road, High Grounds, 4 p.m. 18th SIP Prodigy Plus Regional Abacus and Mental Arithmetic competition will be held at Nandi Link Grounds, Nayandahalli, NICE Road junction, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. 30th Annual Music Festival organised by Nadasurabhi Cultural Association will accord felicitation to M.S. Sheela, followed by her concert at 10 a.m.; Musical discourse on Navarasas in Carnatic music compositions by Vishaka Hari at Lecture Gallery No. 1, Golden Jubilee Block, Entrance from Gate 2, St. John’s Medical College campus, Koramangala, 6 p.m. Sri K.K. Murthy Memorial Music Festival - 2023 will feature presentation of Academy of Music Chowdaiah award - 2023 to Ranjani and Gayatri by Justice Prasanna B. Varale, Chief Justice of High Court of Karnataka, followed by Carnatic vocal duet by Ranjani and Gayatri, accompanied by Charumati Raghuraman on violin , Delhi Sairam n mridangam and Omkar Rao on ghatam. The programme will be held in Chowdaiah Memorial Hall in Vyalikaval from 6:15 p.m. 53rd Annual Music conference of the Bangalore Gayana Samaja will feature Karnataka Haridasa Vaibhava today from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Haridasa Darshana, Group presentation programme by Dr. Nagamani Srinath,S. Shankar, D. Balakrishna, Tirumale Srinivas, Anoor Ananthakrishna Sharma and Sirkantham Nagendra Shastry, Gayana Samaja premises, K.R. Road, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Vamshi Academy of Music Trust will present the 25th Karthik Musical Festival and Silver Jubilee celebration. There will be percussion ensemble by 15 artists led by flautist B.K. Ananth Ram. The programme will be held in Balamohan Vidyamandir on 19th B Main, opposite Ananya Hospital Road, 1st K. Block, Rajajinagar, from 9 a.m.

From North Karnataka

Former Minister B.C. Patil and film director Yogaraj Bhat will address a media conference in Kalaburagi. Mahantesh Kaulagi, District President of Backward Castes Forum, will address a press conference in Kalaburagi. Animal Husbandry Minister K. Venkatesh to hold regional level progress review meeting of officials of the department in Belagavi.

From Mysuru

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to visit Mysuru and hold discussions with District level officials.

From Mangaluru

More than a decade after introducing Tulu as the third optional language in classes VI to X in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, the number students opting for the study of the language drastically declines during 2022-23 and 2023-24. Many schools also opt out from teaching the language. Hundreds of people take part in the Mangaluru Marathon organized by Mangaluru Runners Club from Mangala stadium to Tannirbavi Beach from 4 am to 8.30 am.

