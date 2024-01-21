Karnataka to write to Centre to confer Bharat Ratna on late seer of Siddaganga Mutt Shivakumara Swami

January 21, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said the State government would write to the Centre to confer the Bharat Ratna on the late seer of Siddaganga Mutt Shivakumara Swami.

He was speaking in Tumakuru after inaugurating the Smruthi Vana, laid out in the memory of Shivakumara Swami, on the seer’s fifth death anniversary. “The late seer should be conferred the Bharat Ratna. I will write to the Centre in this regard,” he said.

The Chief Minister said: “The principles of the Constitution and Basava Sharana remain the same. The Indian Constitution is like a religious text for us. It is the Constitution that has uplifted the people of this country.” He said his government was working based on D.M. Nanjundappa committee report to bridge the North-South divide in the State. “It is through education that discrimination can be overcome. The government is implementing five guarantees as per the teachings of the Sharanas and the guarantees will work in the direction of achieving equality in society,” he said.