Karnataka to unveil new homestay policy by January or February 2025, says tourism director

The State government will announce a new policy on the management of homestays in Karnataka by January- February 2025, according to Director of Tourism K.V. Rajendra.

Addressing the “Connect 2024”, an interactive session with stakeholders from the tourism and hospitality sector of Kodagu at a resort on the outskirts of Madikeri on Thursday, Mr. Rajendra pointed out that the need for a policy on the management of homestays had been heard since decades.

The issue has been discussed at the government level, and the new policy on the management of homestays in Karnataka will be announced early next year, he said.

As homestays are located in places where the owners themselves reside, the guidelines for the management of homestays, the registration process, procedure for obtaining No Objection Certificate (NOC) will be announced in the new homestay policy, said the tourism director.

Calling upon homestay owners to register their places, Mr. Rajendra said the government will extend all cooperation to homestays that ensure basic facilities to tourists.

With a view to develop tourism and provide employment opportunities to local youth, Mr. Rajendra said the government will holding Vocational Skill Development programmes in all districts of the State.

By developing tourism, not only will the State earn income by collecting taxes, even the youth can be provided jobs.

Pointing out that Karnataka was in the tenth position in the country in the tourism sector, Mr. Rajendra said Kerala, Goa, and Tamil Nadu had etched their own place on the country’s tourism map.

In Karnataka, Mr. Rajendra said Kodagu stood in third place while Mysuru, Hampi, Chikkamagaluru, Vijayapura, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttar Kannada, and Chamarajanagar too hold their own charm for the tourists.

Coffee Table Book

Deputy Commissioner of Kodagu Venkata Raja said a Coffee Table Book will be released in January 2025 on tourism in Kodagu with a view to boosting tourism prospects of the hill district.

While Raja Seat in Madikeri and the hilly peak of Mandalpatti draw a lot of tourists, the travelling public also flock to various destinations like water falls, coffee estates, elephant camp, etc., in the district.

Mr. Venkata Raja emphasized the need for providing basic facilities like drinking water, toilets, and parking facilities at tourist destinations.

He also made out a case for making available information about the tourist destinations of Kodagu through a website.

While calling for a plan to be formulated to develop tourism in Kodagu over the next two years, the Deputy Commissioner said steps should be taken to ensure that tourists were not inconvenienced while also laying emphasis on promoting eco-tourism.

A representative of Kodagu Homestays Association Monti Ganesh said more than 2,200 homestays have been registered in Kodagu since the concept began in the district around 2003.

Welcoming a policy on the management of homestays, he urged the government to extend more incentives for homestays to register themselves.

While calling for making the viewpoints in different parts of Kodagu more attractive, he also sought for steps to prevent littering. He also felt the need for a cement road to Mandalpatti and Irupu waterfalls.

Meanwhile, Kodagu District Chamber of Commerce president Nagendra Prasad claimed that around one lakh people visit Kodagu district every weekend. Hence, there was a dire need for proper parking arrangements.