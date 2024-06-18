GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Karnataka to take yoga to every home: Gehlot

Published - June 18, 2024 08:35 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Governor Thawaarchand Gehlot inaugurating the National Yoga Olympiad organised by NCERT in Mysuru on Tuesday.

Governor Thawaarchand Gehlot inaugurating the National Yoga Olympiad organised by NCERT in Mysuru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Karnataka will take yoga to every home, said Governor Thawaarchand Gehlot. Inaugurating the National Yoga Olympiad organised by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, and the NCERT with the support of the Regional Institute of Education (RIE), here on Tuesday, he said the National Yoga Olympiad is being organised in Mysuru and the event is happening for the first time in South India.

All efforts will be made to take yoga to every household in Karnataka in accordance with the slogan “Har Ghar Yoga”, the Governor said, adding that Karnataka has been in the forefront in promoting yoga.

People are getting inspired and practising yoga understanding its value, he said.

With yoga being an integral part of the “health and physical education” - a compulsory curricular subject up to the secondary stage – NCERT has introduced yoga from Class 6 onwards.

NCERT has released the textbooks “Yoga a healthy way of living” for upper primary and secondary stages in English, Hindi, and Urdu. Health and Physical Education adopts a holistic definition of health within which physical education and yoga contributes to the overall development of a child, a note from the organisers said.

The National Yoga Olympiad is the final level of the yoga olympiad where in all, 16 students (four boys and four girls from the middle stage and four boys and four girls from the secondary stage) from each State, UT, KV, NVS, NESTS, CBSE, CISCE, VBABSS, and DMS-RIEs will showcase their performance as one unit at the three-day olympiad which the RIE, Mysuru, is hosting.

