Karnataka to take up COVID-19 prevalence survey

Karnataka plans to conduct a survey across all districts to estimate the prevalence of COVID-19 and the proportion of persons who have developed immunity. The survey data is expected to guide interventions for COVID-19 management.
A release said the survey, which will involve adults over the age of 18, will cover 38 units, including all districts of Karnataka and eight zones of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike. Data will be collected using an app to register patients and update sample collection status and lab results.
Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Commissioner of the Department of Health and Family Welfare, inaugurated a training programme on Thursday for district surveillance officers, district tuberculosis officers, epidemiologists, and more.
According to the release, the survey will include samples from populations at three risk levels. Low-risk populations include pregnant women present at ANC clinics, persons visiting the outpatient department of hospitals, and attendees of children or patients. Moderate- to high-risk populations will include bus conductors, vegetable vendors, healthcare workers, individuals in containment zones, and individuals in meeting areas such as markets, malls, bus stops, and railway stations. High-risk populations include the elderly and persons with co-morbidities.
Resource persons at the training programme spoke about the equipment requirements to conduct the survey and collect samples, the responsibilities of various officers, lab technicians and counselling staff.
