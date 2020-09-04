Karnataka to take up ₹600-cr. watershed project with World Bank assistance

A file photo of watershed development work at a village in Ron taluk of Gadag district. Ron is among the taluks where the proposed project will be taken up.

BENGALURU

04 September 2020 00:40 IST

About 10 lakh hectares of parched land in 10 districts to be covered under the six-year project

Karnataka is set to implement a ₹600-crore project for brining 10 lakh hectares of parched land in 10 districts under watershed development with World Bank assistance.

The State Cabinet that met on Thursday cleared this proposal, said Law Minister J.C. Madhuswamy. The project titled ‘Rejuvenating watershed for agriculture resilience through innovative development’ would be implemented for the next six years. Under the project, the State government would provide ₹180 crore while the World Bank would extend an assistance of ₹420 crore, the Minister said.

Pointing out that 20 taluks would be chosen for the project, he said 50,000 hectares of parched land with depleted groundwater table would be chosen for watershed development in each taluk. The main intention is to increase the groundwater table. The project would start from surveying of land inventory and comprise various aspects, including water conservation, he explained.

Advertising

Advertising

The taluks to be covered are Bagepalli, Challakere, Shikaripur, Gundlupet, Harapanahalli, Sira, Arsikere, Kadur, Bailhongal, Athani, Hirekerur, Hungund, Kundgol, Bagewadi, Ron, Jewargi, Basavakalyan, Manvi, Yelburga, and Shahapur.

The Cabinet also approved a proposal for taking up tourism infrastructure works at Jog Falls at a cost of ₹120 crore through the Karnataka Power Corporation Ltd. The works include building a ropeway.

The Cabinet also decided to appoint judges Amarnarayan and H.J. Vijayakumari as additional registrars for the Lokayukta.

The Cabinet also granted clearance for building new medical colleges in Haveri and Yadgir at a cost of ₹327.46 crore and ₹309 crore, respectively, and building a fishing harbour at a cost of ₹85 crore at Maravante of Udupi.

The other decisions taken by the Cabinet include continuing the Raitha Suraksha Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana for two years, extending the term of the Karnataka Agriculture Prices Commission by three more years, and declaring Arakera gram panchayat of Deodurg taluk.

The Cabinet also decided to prescribe only an annual rent of ₹800 an acre that prevailed in 2007 for 10.7 acres of land leased out to Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Trust for setting up Manjunatheshwara Ayurvedic College and Hospital in Udupi.

Pre-primary courses in public schools

The 276 public schools in Karnataka will offer pre-primary courses from this academic year itself.

The State Cabinet on Thursday gave clearance for such a proposal. Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy told reporters after the Cabinet meeting that teachers having relevant experience and qualification would be hired to run the proposed LKG and UKG courses. Even those with Montessori experience would be taken, he said. The teachers would get a honorarium of ₹7,500 a month, he said.