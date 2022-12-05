Karnataka to take action if Maharashtra ministers insist on visiting Belagavi on December 6 amidst border row: CM Basavaraj Bommai

December 05, 2022 01:23 pm | Updated 01:29 pm IST - BENGALURU

The ministers have announced their plans to come to Belagavi and meet Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) leaders.

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai | File Photo | Photo Credit: Santosh Sagar

Expressing displeasure about Maharashtra ministers’ proposal visit to Belagavi on December 6 amid tension over border row, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday indicated tough action to maintain law and order situation.

“It is not right for the Maharashtra ministers to visit Belagavi despite Karnataka Chief Secretary writing to Maharashtra government about it. We have communicated in writing that it is going to create law and order problem,” he told reporters in Bengaluru. Acknowledging that they have freedom to move around freely in the country, he said, “However, this is not the right time to come. The State government has certain rights to maintain law and order. I have directed the revenue and police officials to take steps that will ensure maintenance of law and order.”

‘Don’t disturb harmony’

Appealing to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde against the visit of the Maharashtra Ministers, Mr. Bommai said, “Border issue has been sorted out already. Despite that you (Maharashtra) have gone to Supreme Court. Whatever legal battle there is, let us fight. However, the harmonious relationship between people of both states should not be affected.”

Meanwhile, responding to appearance of posters urging people to join PFI in Shivamogga and other places, he said, “Police has already taken action on it. These kind of writing on the walls are a desperate act after banning of the organisations which want to create confusion in society. I condemn these. We will take prompt action against them.”

