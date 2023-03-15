ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka to stop Maharashtra’s plan to offer health insurance to border villages

March 15, 2023 04:11 pm | Updated 04:11 pm IST - Belagavi

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai would study the scheme and stop its implementation

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah flanked by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, “We will try to stop Maharashtra from going ahead with the health insurance schemes in the 865 disputed villages of Karnataka.’‘

He was responding to queries from journalists in Belagavi on March 15 about Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Sindhe announcing an additional ₹54 crore for implementing the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana to extend its jurisdiction to the border villages in Karnataka. Maharashtra has gone to the Supreme Court, claiming them as its own.

“We will study the scheme and do what ever is needed to stop its implementation,” Mr Bommai said.

At first, Mr Bommai said he had no idea about Maharashtra’s move. But later, he said he would study the scheme and stop its implementation.

Responding to the statement by KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar that Mr Bommai should resign owing moral responsibility for the Karnataka government’s failure to stop a neighbouring State from interfering in its internal affairs, Mr Bommai said he does not need to learn lessons from Mr Shivakumar.

The Congress leader has criticised the Shiv Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra for its decision to extend the health insurance scheme to border villages in Karnataka.

“Why should I resign if Maharashtra plans to release funds for Karnataka villages? Even Karnataka releases money for the welfare and convenience of pilgrims who visit Pandharpur and Tuljapur in Maharashtra,” Mr Bommai said.

Kannada organisations have strongly criticised the Maharashtra government’s decision.

“It violates the sacred principles of federalism. Secondly, it should not use welfare schemes for playing petty politics,” said Ashok Chandaragi, convener of Kannada organisations in Belagavi.

“Why should Maharashtra worry about us? Let is focus on its own villages. Maharashtra leaders should be ashamed of the debilitating poverty in its backward areas, like Jath, Latur, Nanded and Chandrapur. Thousands of villages in Maharashtra are suffering from water scarcity. It should try and find a permanent solution to such problems, rather than poke its nose in our affairs,” said Deepak Gudaganatti, leader, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike.

