Karnataka to stop allocating ‘tasdik’ grants to non-Hindu institutions

10 June 2021 01:02 IST

Minister for Muzrai Kota Srinivasa Poojary on Wednesday instructed the Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Department not to allocate its ‘tasdik’ grants to religious institutions of any other religions except those belonging to the Hindu religion.

An official statement issued here quoting the Minister said he had instructed the department to withhold such ‘tasdik’ grants allocated to the institutions of other religions.

The step has been taken following objections to such allocations by the Hindu religious leaders, the Minister said.

Mr. Poojary, who is also the Minister for Backward Classes Welfare and in charge of Dakshina Kannada, said the respective other departments would be instructed to release grants to religious institutions of other religions under their jurisdiction.

The funds of the Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Department should not be used for allocating to religious institutions of other religions, he said.

The statement quoted the Commissioner of the department as saying that more than 764 religious institutions of other religions were getting ‘tasdik’ grants from the department. Measures would be taken to stop allocations to those religious institutions.