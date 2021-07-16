Karnataka to start special paediatric division in every district hospital

In view of experts predicting that the third wave will hit children the most, the State government is working on starting special child care divisions in every district hospital.

Announcing this after inaugurating a training program for doctors in Bengaluru Urban district on Friday, Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar said the required manpower for the paediatric divisions is being provided.

All medical and paramedical staff in all districts will be trained in COVID-19 management, especially in paediatric cases.

“As vaccination is now available for all above 18 years, experts are of the opinion that children below 18 years are likely to be affected in the third wave. Hence, there is a requirement for more paediatricians and that is why doctors are being trained by specialists in child care,” he said.

Stating that the government was working on the recommendations made by the third wave expert committee headed by Devi Prasad Shetty, the Minister said infrastructure has been ramped up and 4,000 doctors have been appointed.

PHANA expert committee

Meanwhile, PHANA (Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association) has set up an expert group on COVID-19 to effectively plan for the third wave. The objective is to chalk out a multi-pronged strategy now during this non-emergency period when the cases are low, stated a press release issued here.

The group headed by consultant gynaecologist Hema Divakar comprises office-bearers of PHANA and experts from the fields of virology, epidemiology, and pulmonologist and paediatricians for a collective and collaborative approach.

The expert group has come out with a set of recommendations encompassing vaccination advocacy, research-linked data documentation and effective training of healthcare workers, for the private hospitals in the state.