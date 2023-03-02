Karnataka to soon begin mental health screening of pregnant women as part of antenatal check-up

March 02, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

Come April 1, the State Health Department will start screening nearly 10 lakh pregnant women for mental health issues too as part of routine health check-ups. The department has now included mental health screening questions in the “Thayi” card used for recording a pregnant woman’s health status throughout the pregnancy.

Karnataka is the first State in the country to start this initiative under Matru Chaitanya, a scheme that provides counselling for pregnant and lactating women. Thayi cards are issued to women seeking maternity services through the public healthcare system.

Two questions

The mental health screening questions have been drawn up in consultation with Prabha S. Chandra, Dean and Professor of Psychiatry at NIMHANS, and her team. “Have you suffered from or were treated for any mental health issues in the past?” and “Of late, have you been experiencing stress, anxiety, fear or sadness?” are the two screening questions listed in the 40-page Thayi card booklet. If the answer to any of the two questions is a “yes”, the healthcare workers are expected to note it and ensure that they are counselled and given help to seek treatment.

State Health Commissioner Randeep D. said, “Apart from this mental health screening tool, we also have a provision for Hemoglobin (Hb) charting during the nine months, a provision to denote high-risk pregnancy status just by looking at the card itself (by pasting red colour flag for high risk and green for low risk or no risk on the cover page). In case of the mitigation of the risk factor, the green colour flag could be pasted over the red,” Mr. Randeep said.

Distributed in seven districts

Rajkumar N., State Deputy Director (Maternal Health), said the new cards have already been distributed in seven districts. “We will complete distribution in the remaining districts in another fortnight, and the mental health screening will begin on April 1. Mental health is now recognised as a crucial aspect of maternal health. Depression is also associated with lower quality of life during pregnancy, and untreated mental health issues can have adverse effects on both the mother and the child,” the doctor said.

Rajani Parthasarathy, State Deputy Director, (Mental Health), said antenatal care should not just be limited to the physical health of the mother and baby but also the mother’s mental health. “Perinatal depression affects nearly 20 out of every 100 women, who are under tremendous stress due to various reasons during pregnancy and post-delivery. This is also due to hormonal changes in the body.”

Pointing out that pregnant women are already being counselled under the District Mental Health Program (DMHP), Dr Rajani said, “Several factors can contribute to depression during pregnancy, including pressure from the family, lack of a support system, work-related stress and safety fears over the baby. Asking a few basic questions about the woman’s mental health during the antenatal check-up will help early intervention.”

In Telangana too

Dr. Prabha S. Chandra said, “Telangana is also initiating similar measures, and we are testing short questions there too. This will give us data regarding maternal mental health conditions and ensure interventions as we strengthen referral pathways.”

Pointing out that the Union Health Ministry is also keen on taking this forward, she said it is now important to train front-line workers on how to ask these key questions on mental health. ”Sensitising health workers and campaigning by putting up posters on mental health screening in all public health care facilities is the need of the hour now. We want to take this forward and advocate mental health screening at least once in the first three months post-delivery as post-partum depression is also a major issue,” she added.