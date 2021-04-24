Karnataka to set up task force with CII

3,000-5,000 modular ICU beds being prepared

Karnataka is setting up a special task force in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) to fight the COVID-19 second wave.

The task force will explore ways to quickly augment medical and non-medical infrastructure, including a massive call centre and modular ICU units, to manage the virus attack and contain its spread more effectively.

According to Minister for Health & Family Welfare and Medical Education K. Sudhakar, the State government is also planning to set up modular ICU units to address the rising demand for ICU beds.

“About 3,000-5,000 modular ICU beds are being planned in the State. A few companies have come forward to set up this facility in 7 to 10 days,” he said while addressing CII representatives in a video meet on Saturday.

The minister said the task force was expected to help the State with respect to technology, software applications, know-how, sourcing of medicines, medical equipment and oxygen supply.

The modalities of the task force would be ready soon. The executives of the proposed call centre (likely to on the lines of Aptha Mitra helpline set up during the first wave of COVID-19) would be trained by medical professionals from Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences. This helpline would act as a master helpline for all aspects pertaining to COVID-19, he further said.

The minister urged the industry to channel their CSR funds for pandemic-related activities. “I urge the industry to explore possible areas for CSR investments. More than the funds, we are looking for technological know-how and contacts for sourcing medicines and medical equipment. Currently, 95% of the patients are in home isolation and technology will play a major role in monitoring them on a daily basis.”

He also sought the help of CII to identify and procure Remdesivir and Tocilizomab injections from other countries.

Vikram Kirloskar, former CII president and CMD of Kirloskar Systems, cardiologist Devi Shetty, CII Karnataka Chairman Ramesh Ramadurai and Kris Gopalakrishnan, former CII president and Co-founder of Infosys were part of the meeting.

Stressing on the potential shortage of doctors, Dr. Shetty said, “Currently, all the headlines are on oxygen shortage. But, very soon, the headlines will focus on the shortage of doctors and nurses.” He asked the health minister to work with the Union government to augment medical staff by roping in 2.2 lakh nursing students in the country who are waiting for their final exams. Similarly, there are about 1.3 lakh MBBS students preparing for NEET exams, which may not happen.

“The government should deploy them in COVID-19 management and incentivise them for this work through grace marks or quota or preference in government jobs,” Dr. Shetty added.

Mr. Kirloskar urged the government to release official protocols for home-isolated patients and hospitalised patients as there was too much of misinformation on the internet.