Karnataka to set up farmer-centric panel to double income by 2023-24: CM

Will take cue from Central government

In order to make Karnataka the first State to double farmers’ income by 2023-24, the State government has decided to constitute a farmer-centric committee to prepare a report and implement farm policies, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on August 25.

Addressing reporters after a two-hour-long discussion with Ashok Dalwai, CEO, National Rainfed Area Authority and chairman of a committee on doubling farmers’ income constituted by the Centre, Mr. Bommai said the Karnataka government had a detailed discussion on the report submitted by the Centre.

The committee would comprise farmers from the State, who would be in regular touch with Central government officials to prepare a comprehensive Karnataka-specific report on farmers’ income. The report would be implemented by Karnataka, Mr. Bommai said.

Second committee

The Chief Minister added that another committee would be constituted under Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil to focus on seeds, pest and fertiliser management, and improving fertility of the soil with help from agriculture universities of Karnataka.

A second agriculture directorate would be set up to make drastic changes in agriculture sector for improving farm productivity and doubling farmers’ income. The Chief Minister said a task force would be constituted to improve food processing and provide value addition to agriculture products. It would focus on products in sericulture, animal husbandry, dairy farming, and pisciculture.