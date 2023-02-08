Karnataka to send proposal to name Shivamogga airport after Yediyurappa

February 08, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - Hassan

The State government will send a proposal to the Centre to name the airport in Shivamogga after the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said.

At a programme in Shivamogga on Wednesday, Mr. Bommai said the airport work could be completed in record time in Shivamogga because of Mr. Yediyurappa. Giving him credit for numerous developmental projects in the city, he said, “Earlier, Mr. Yediyurappa had opposed naming the airport after him. The State Cabinet has taken a decision to propose his name. However, I hope he will accept it as a token of people’s love for him.”

“Both Mr. Yediyurappa and [former Minister] K.S. Eshwarappa have worked for the development of Shivamogga district. The BJP government has introduced many schemes for the poor people,” he said. Both the leaders have been unhappy over being “sidelined” by the State unit of the party.