ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka to send proposal to name Shivamogga airport after Yediyurappa

February 08, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

The airport at Sogane near Shivamogga. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The State government will send a proposal to the Centre to name the airport in Shivamogga after the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said.

At a programme in Shivamogga on Wednesday, Mr. Bommai said the airport work could be completed in record time in Shivamogga because of Mr. Yediyurappa. Giving him credit for numerous developmental projects in the city, he said, “Earlier, Mr. Yediyurappa had opposed naming the airport after him. The State Cabinet has taken a decision to propose his name. However, I hope he will accept it as a token of people’s love for him.”

“Both Mr. Yediyurappa and [former Minister] K.S. Eshwarappa have worked for the development of Shivamogga district. The BJP government has introduced many schemes for the poor people,” he said. Both the leaders have been unhappy over being “sidelined” by the State unit of the party.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US