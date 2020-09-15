Karnataka to seek nod for Mekedatu project

Caught in a row: The Mekedatu balancing reservoir has been proposed to store water for drinking purposes.

Bengaluru

15 September 2020 02:52 IST

State likely to depute a team, led by CM Yediyurappa, to put pressure on Centre

The Karnataka government is likely to take a delegation, headed by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, to bring pressure on the Centre to approve the construction of the Mekedatu balancing reservoir that has been proposed to store water for drinking purposes.

The ₹9,000 crore project, approved by the State government in 2017, has received approval from the Union Water Resources Ministry for the detailed project report and is awaiting approval from the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MOEF) even as Tamil Nadu has approached the Supreme Court against the project.

Speaking after visiting the proposed reservoir site near Kanakapura in Ramanagaram district, Major and Medium Irrigation Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi said that with additional ground reports and data, he would meet Union Minister for Environment and Forests Prakash Javadekar either on September 16 or 17.

Advertising

Advertising

“We are thinking about taking a delegation headed by the Chief Minister,” he said, adding that work on the project would commence after getting the Centre’s approval.

Mr. Jarkiholi also referred to his meetings in November 2019 and this July seeking approvals from the Union government. The Minister on Monday visited Ontigondlu, the proposed reservoir site, in the midst of the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary. Mr. Jarkiholi said 5,051 hectares of forests would be submerged and they included 3,181 hectares in the sanctuary and 1,870 hectares in the reserve forest.

“The approval from MOEF is crucial since 63% of the forest area that will be submerged is in the sanctuary,” he added.

Referring to the current status, Mr. Jarkiholi said the State submitted a detailed project report to the Centre in January 2019, and it was currently being reviewed by various directorates in the Central Water Commission.

“Once approvals are received, the DPR will be placed before the Cabinet for approval and tender process will follow,” he added.

The Minister also said that 4.75 tmcft of water could be drawn from the reservoir to partially meet the needs of Bengaluru and that it would not affect the flow of water to Tamil Nadu.