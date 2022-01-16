Karnataka to scale-up teleconsultations to manage third wave at home

Bengaluru

16 January 2022 22:42 IST

With the Omicron strain not leading to severe infections, the State Government aims to leverage tele-triaging and teleconsultations on scale to manage the third wave mostly at homes, said Health Minister K. Sudhakar on Sunday. “Whatever the caseload, we will as far as possible try to manage it mostly at homes. Leveraging technology and data, we will fight the third wave using new strategies,” he said.

According to the Minister, more than 10,000 doctors have been trained in tele-triaging, guiding patients isolating at home and helping them manage COVID-19. “Soon those students who are presently studying in the final year of their medical courses will join them,” he added.

Commenting on the occasion of the first year anniversary of the country kickstarting the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, Dr. Sudhakar termed it a “success” and credited it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “In the State 99% of the residents have been administered the first dose and 83% of the residents have taken both the jabs,” he said.