Karnataka to roll out e-khatas for all properties in GPs, ULBs to avoid fictitious transactions

The Karnataka government has decided to roll out e-khatas by rural and urban local bodies (ULBs) across the State for all kinds of property registrations to avoid fictitious transactions using fake manual khatas.

Ministers for Revenue Krishna Byre Gowda, Minister for RDPR Priyank Kharge, and Municipal Administration Minister Rahim Khan on Wednesday held a meeting with officials of four departments and said the Urban Development Department would roll out e-khatas for all gram panchayats (GPs), ULBs, and statutory bodies such as the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

The Urban Development Department has agreed to roll out provisions and procedures for e-khata, on the lines of those implemented by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike.

All three Ministers agreed a simpler khata procedure had to be implemented to ease the difficulties being faced by people in rural areas in GP limits to obtain a khata.

The meeting took note of the large number of residential and commercial properties without any khata in municipalities or corporations. Once these owners obtain e-khata for properties, sale registrations can also take place subsequently, the Ministers said.

Mr. Gowda informed at the meeting that “for all the types of properties, be it housing, agriculture or commercial, khata is required by law”. He stressed that there are various court directions specifying the need for e-khata-based registrations. All these days transactions were happening “either on an adhoc basis illegally, quasi legally or legally”.

The Revenue Minister informed the Secretary, Urban Development, to expedite the process of issuance of e-khata for properties coming under its jurisdiction. The Secretary in turn said that directions and circulars had been issued for issuing the e-khata.

Similarly, the Urban Development Department has been asked to take steps to bring MUDA on to e-Aasthi for streamlining e-khata process.

With regard to properties with no dimensions, the Secretary, Urban Development, said instructions had been issued to the National Informatics Centre (NIC) to make provision in the e-Aasthi application to capture dimension.

Regarding the relinquishment deed, the developer is not able to sell his share of sellable sites. After deliberation, it was agreed that the legal provision already exists to make khata in the name of the developer. The Secretary, Urban Development, has been asked to operationalise and issue circulars in this regard. The NIC would be asked to make provisions in e-Aasthi.

The meeting discussed Transfer of Development Rights (TDRs) issues such as many irregular multiple transactions being carried out under the TDR. The Secretary, Urban Development, informed that these are notional transactions and are difficult to track with the present systems. However, the Secretary, e-Governance, said that a separate application like e-Aasthi/e-Swathu would be developed and given a property identification number (PID) for managing such transactions.

With regards to the onboarding of KHB and KIADB on to e-Aasthi, it was decided to bring them onboard to e-Aasthi or any other platform for issuance of e-khata.