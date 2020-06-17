Karnataka to revamp IT infrastructure

Bengaluru

17 June 2020

The State government will shortly convene a meeting of stakeholders to comprehensively revamp the telecom and Internet infrastructure as “work from anywhere” is becoming popular in light of COVID-19.

After reviewing the functioning of the IT, BT, and Science and Technology Department here on Wednesday, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said that improving the Internet facility would enable faster work in government offices too. He also said that the government was reviewing a proposal to assist the medical equipment and technology sector in the coming days. He also acknowledged the efforts rendered by some IT startups during the lockdown.

