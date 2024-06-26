Karnataka to restart 3,800 bus routes suspended during COVID-19 pandemic

:

The Karnataka Transport Department is planning to restart 3,800 bus routes across the State that were suspended during COVID-19. The Shakti scheme, which provides free travel for women on State-run buses, has also created a demand for buses on these discontinued routes.

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said, “Along with restarting 3,800 bus routes, we are planning to add 10,000 trips across the State. To facilitate these new routes, we will purchase 5,800 buses. In the last year, we inducted 2,236 buses and refurbished 970 buses.” Mr. Reddy added.

Mr. Reddy said owing to the pandemic, the previous government stopped several routes and did not induct new buses into the fleet, resulting in a significant shortage of buses and causing transport problems for the people. “We are now inducting new buses into the fleet so that passengers don’t have problems,” he said.

Karnataka’s Shakti scheme marked its first anniversary on June 11. While the scheme empowered women’s travel, the lack of an adequate number of buses and poor connectivity remain significant concerns.

The Congress announced the Shakti scheme in its manifesto for the 2023 Assembly elections as part of five guarantees. These, including the Shakti scheme, are believed to have significantly contributed to the Congress securing a comfortable majority and forming the government in Karnataka.

From June 11, 2023, to June 24, 2024, women made a total of 234,40,78,298 free trips on RTC buses. During this period, the cost to the State exchequer was ₹5,703.70 crore.

