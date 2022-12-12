Karnataka to relocate 65 wild elephants from Hassan district, fix barricade to stop movement of tuskers

December 12, 2022 04:49 pm | Updated 04:52 pm IST - Hassan

A day before the BJP’s Jan Sankalp rallies in Hassan district, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that the Karnataka Government will relocate 65 wild elephants from the Alur-Sakleshpur-Belur region in a phased manner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Bommai made this statement in Bengaluru on December 12 after chairing a meeting on the man-elephant conflict, which was attended by Minister for Excise K. Gopalaiah, who is in charge of Hassan district, Additional Chief Secretary Jawaid Akhtar, and Principal Secretary to the CM N. Manjunath.

The CM, former CM B.S. Yediyurappa and other leaders of the BJP are scheduled to take part in Jan Sankalp rallies of the BJP in Sakleshpur and Belur on December 13. Several organisations were planning to organise protests demanding a permanent solution to the conflict during the CM’s visit to Sakleshpur,

After the meeting, the CM said as per the report submitted by senior officers of the Forest Department, who visited elephant-affected areas in November, the Alur-Sakleshpur-Belur region is home to 65 wild elephants. “The elephants will be relocated in a phased manner and barricades would be placed to avoid entry of new elephants to the area,” he said.

The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) would work out a comprehensive plan for relocation of the elephants with the help of experts from Indian Institute of Science and local officials, among others. “A herd of eight elephants, which has been causing damage in Sakleshpur-Belur will be captured on a priority basis,” he said.

Besides that, the meeting decided to radio-collar lone tuskers so that their movement could be tracked. So far, radio-collars have been fixed on 23 elephants. The meeting decided to set up elephant camps at Kattepura in Hassan and Mudigere in Chikkamagaluru district to execute the work of capturing and relocating elephants.

At present, the department has completed installing a 9.7-km-long railway barricade. The work on another 11.5-km-long barricade along the backwaters of Hemavathi reservoir is in progress.

Further, the department will take up the work of installing a barricade for another 25-km to stop the movement of elephants from Kodagu. In addition, permanent watchtowers would be installed.

Ex-gratia to victims of attack by elephants

The Chief Minister said the ex-gratia paid to the family of victims of elephant attacks had been increased from ₹7.5 lakh to ₹15 lakh. The compensation meant for permanent disability has been increased from ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh. In case of partial impairment, the victim will get ₹5 lakh instead of ₹2.5 lakh. Those who suffer injuries will get ₹60,000 in place of ₹30,000. The monthly pension paid to the family members of deceased and those suffering permanent disability will go up from ₹2,000 to ₹4,000.

The meeting resolved to double the compensation paid in case of crop loss due to the movement of elephants. If a coffee plant (Arabica), aged from one to four years is damaged, the grower will get ₹600. In case the plant is more than four years old, the compensation will be ₹1,200.

In the case of Robusta coffee, the growers will get ₹1,500 per plant for a crop aged between 1 and 6 years. If the plant is more than six years old, the planter will get ₹3,000 per plant.

The compensation for various other crops grown in the area has been increased. The meeting decided to increase the government’s share for installing solar fencing for agriculture land from 50% to 60%.

The government decided to constitute a committee under the leadership of the Deputy Commissioner to tackle the man-elephant conflict in Hassan disitrict. Zilla Panchayat CEO and Superintendent of Police will be members of the committee, and the Deputy Conservator of Forests will be the member-secretary. Along with that, the meeting decided to set up a foundation for handling man-elephant conflict in Hassan and Chikkamagaluru districts on the lines of the Kodagu foundation.

ADVERTISEMENT