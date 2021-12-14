Karnataka to recommend Padma award for Puneeth

Puneeth Rajkumar

Belagavi

14 December 2021 00:00 IST

Government will honour late actor with Karnataka Ratna award as announced: CM

The Karnataka Government will recommend to the Centre to confer Padma Shri award on the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday.

Announcing this while speaking on the obituary motion in the Assembly to pay tributes to various personalities who died recently, the Chief Minister said the government would also honour the late actor with Karnataka Ratna award as announced earlier.

Rich praises

Showering rich praises on Puneeth for his achievement at a young age, Mr. Bommai said the huge crowd that came to pay their last respects to the actor indicated his popularity. He said the family members and the general public co-operated in preventing the recurrence of violent episodes that were witnessed during the last rites of Dr. Rajkumar.

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said that Puneeth had inherited all the good qualities from his father Dr. Rajkumar.