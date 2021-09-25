Karnataka to recommend more stringent laws on crimes against women

Bengaluru

The State government will recommend to the Centre, through the Law Commission, to bring in amendments to further tighten laws dealing with crimes against women, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy said on Friday.

He told the Legislative Council that the government was proposing to have an in-camera trial before a woman judge in the Mysuru gangrape case, in response to a discussion on the incident.

Mr. Madhuswamy said the State did not have powers to amend the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure, and the Evidence Act, and that a suggestion would be sent to the Centre through the Law Commission.

Assuring the members that the State would seek stringent punishment for the six accused arrested in the case, he said the police have been directed to file a charge sheet within 90 days. The Opposition members had earlier charged the Mysuru police with delaying filing the FIR (which took 15 hours) and trying to hush up the case.

Mr. Madhuswamy said, “The government is holding consultations to have the best lawyer to fight the case.” If necessary, the government will also appoint a skilled woman investigating officer in the team, he added. Defending the police, he said they had also made the best efforts to convince the victim’s family to make a statement.

‘Vigilance is tough’

He also said that vigilance was a tough task as it is never known where crimes take place. “Some areas are being monitored and the Mysuru incident was unexpected. We will try to expand police vigil,” he said.

However, Leader of the Opposition in the Council S.R. Patil said the Law Minister’s defence of the police was not honourable.