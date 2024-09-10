GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Karnataka to ready youth for industry, employment through ‘Nipuna Karnataka’

September 10, 2024

The Hindu Bureau
Prihank Kharge

Photo Credit: file photo

The State government on Monday launched ‘Nipuna Karnataka’, an initiative aimed at equipping youth in the State with industry-specific skills and harnessing their potential.

“The initiative is strategically designed to ensure a seamless transition of Karnataka’s youth into the workforce, particularly within the State’s rapidly growing IT sector,” the government said in a statement.

Skill gap

Under this scheme, the government has outlined a strategy to bridge the skill gap that currently exists between fresh graduates, including engineers and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) professionals, and industry requirements.

According to Priyank Kharge, Minister for Electronics, IT/BT and Panchayat Raj, with the fast-paced evolution of technology, the traditional course curriculum often lags, making it imperative to provide the right skills to make the youth industry ready.

‘’By aligning our training programmes with industry demands and fostering strong public-private partnerships, we want to ensure that our youth are equipped to succeed both locally and globally,’‘ the Minister said.

With industry leaders

The initiative was focused on the development of a cutting-edge curriculum in collaboration with industry leaders, incorporating emerging technologies like AI, Blockchain, and Data Science. It would also involve the establishment of state-of-the-art training centres across both urban and rural areas, offering industry-recognized certifications to enhance employability, Mr. Kharge said.

