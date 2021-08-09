Karnataka to ramp up vaccination with Centre’s promise of 1 cr doses a month

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai says this will facilitate administration of 5 lakh doses every day

The Centre has promised to increase Karnataka’s allocation of COVID-19 vaccine doses from around 65 lakh to 1 crore per month.

Briefing reporters in Mysuru after holding a COVID-19 review meeting, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Karnataka is currently receiving an average of 65 lakh doses every month. When he met the Union Health Minister during his visit to Delhi and sought an increase in the allocation, he was assured that Karnataka will be receiving one crore doses from August.

Mr. Bommai had urged the Centre to raise the allocation to 1.5 crore doses from September, which will facilitate administration of 5 lakh doses every day.

3.29 cr doses

His proposal to give the vaccination drive a boost in anticipation of an increased allocation from the Centre comes a day after Karnataka administered 3.29 crore doses (as of August 8 afternoon) as per data shared in the Health and Family Welfare media bulletin dated August 8.

In view of the threat of a third wave and a surge in COVID-19 cases in neighbouring Kerala and Maharashtra, Mr. Bommai had instructed authorities in border districts of Karnataka to tighten vigil.

Necessary instructions have been issued to prioritise vaccination to people residing in border areas. A decision has been taken by the government to vaccinate on priority everybody residing within a distance of 10 km from the State’s border, he said. Also, the personnel deputed for checking people at the border should be compulsorily vaccinated.

The Chief Minister is averse to revisiting the government’s decision to impose weekend lockdown in border districts. When his attention was drawn to opposition from trade and business organisations in Mysuru, the Chief Minister said Mysuru district cannot be seen in isolation when restrictions have been imposed on all border districts of Karnataka.

Besides, he said Mysuru received the most number of visitors in Karnataka, after Bengaluru, because it is a tourist destination. However, he said, he would discuss the matter with experts from the COVID-19 Task Force.

Delhi visit soon

on Mekedatu project, Mr. Bommai said he will soon visit the national capital and press for clearance of the Meketadu project.

He said the State government has already submitted a Detailed Project Report (DPR) on Mekedatu to the Central Water Commission. Though the State has been given an assurance that the project will be cleared soon, there are a few formalities that need to be completed, he said.

The Chief Minister said he will also meet the Union Minister concerned and brief him about the ground situation and also brief him about the Supreme Court orders in the regard.

He said Irrigation Minister Govind Karjol will also accompany him to New Delhi, where they will meet the legal team and hold discussions.

Fielding queries on the State’s finances and the status of Goods and Service Tax (GST) dues from the Centre, Mr Bommai said necessary directions had been issued to officials to maximize tax compliance in the State while continuing the efforts to secure GST dues from the Centre.