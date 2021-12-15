Karnataka to provide houses for tribals

Belagavi

15 December 2021 15:20 IST

Minister responds to a question by nominated member Shantaram Budna Siddi

Housing Minister V.Somanna has said the Karnataka Government will provide houses for members of the tribal community who lack proper shelter.

Answering a question by nominated member Shantaram Budna Siddi during question hour in the Legislative Council on December 15, Mr. Somanna said he would speak to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on the issue of providing houses for tribal people. “We are ready to provide houses for 15,000-20,000 tribal families who live in huts covered by plastic sheets. For others, we are providing ₹1.2 lakh under various housing schemes. However, for tribal families, the government is ready to offer ₹30,000 more,” he said.

Responding to another question by Congress member K. Harish Kumar, the Minister said his department is committed to providing houses for 5 lakh families. The beneficiaries would be selected by gram panchayats. The amount would be credited to the accounts of the beneficiaries in three instalments.