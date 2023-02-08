Karnataka to propose revival of VISP, says CM

February 08, 2023 04:20 pm | Updated 04:20 pm IST - Hassan

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said the Karnataka Government will send a proposal to revive the Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Plant (VISP) in Bhadravati.

On February 8, he told mediapersons in Shivamogga that he is aware of the employees’ opposition to closure of the plant. “I will soon hold a meeting in Bengaluru on this issue. The Chief Secretary, the Secretary of Industries Department and interested parties from steel manufacturing companies would attend the meeting. I’ve already had private discussions with a few people about resolving the problem. They responded positively. We will submit a proposal to the Centre on reviving the plant and safeguarding the interests of workers. I am confident the Centre will accept our proposal,” he said.

Reacting to JD(S) and Congress extending their support to the VISP employees’ protest, Mr. Bommai said there is no need to politicise the issue. The government would strive to revive the plant and ensure it operates profitably.

Answering a question on people suffering without grant of land after giving up their land for the Sharavathi project, the CM said the proposal had been sent to the Centre. “The process would be completed soon. With that, a long-pending issue will be resolved,” he said.

The people lost rights over the land they were granted after the State Government withdrew the denotification of forest land, as per a court order. The court had objected to the grant of land as it was not approved by the Ministry of Environment and Forests. Now, Karnataka has sent a fresh proposal to the Centre for clearance.

The CM is in Shivamogga to inaugurate development works in Shivamogga Assembly constituency.