Karnataka to open cow care centres across the State

Muzrai Minister Shashikala Jolle and Anna Saheb Jolle, her husand and MP, perform gau pooja (cow worship) at Kapileshwar temple in Belagavi on November 5, 2021. | Photo Credit: BADIGER PK
Special Correspondent Belagavi 06 November 2021 12:13 IST
Updated: 06 November 2021 12:13 IST

Endowment temples will bear the cost of the centres

Karnataka Government will open cow care centres (goushalas) in around 250 endowment temples (A and B grade) in the State.

Speaking to journalists after performing gau pooja (cow worship) in Kapileshwar temple in Belagavi on Bali Padyami on November 5, Muzrai Minister Shashikala Jolle said the government will set up and run the centres. The temples will bear the cost of the centres.

MLA Abhay Patil and other BJP leaders participated in the event.

