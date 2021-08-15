Karnataka to launch special programmes for Independence Day

Announcing 11 special programmes at the Independence Day parade, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that prosperity of the entire Karnataka was the priority of the Government

To commemorate the Platinum Jubilee of Indian Independence, the State Government will launch a slew of special programmes in rural and urban development, health, sports, farming and social sectors, estimated to cost over ₹720 crore.

Announcing 11 special programmes on Sunday at the Independence Day parade here, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who outlined the measures initiated in the State, said that prosperity of the entire Karnataka was the priority of the Government. "The growth of only Bengaluru is not enough. The Tier two cities too have to grow and the pace of growth seen in Bengaluru should resonate in district centres too. Regional imbalance should diminish. Therefore, the Government would focus on not only mega projects, but also mini projects."

The 11 special programmes announced on Sunday are Amrith Gram Panchayat, Amrith Rural Housing scheme, Amrith Farmer Producer Organisations, Amrith Nirmala Nagara, Amrith Anganwadi Centres, Amrith Self Help Micro Enterprises, Amrith Community Development programme, Amrith Health Infrastructure Upgradation programme, Amrith Skill Training programme and Amrith sports adoption programme.

Besides, the State will take up Amrith Mahotsava Nagorthana as part of the third phase of Chief Minister's Navanagarothana project in the future. "We aim to upgrade and efficiently maintain the urban infrastructure in accordance with the increasing population and measures are being taken for efficient and scientific solid waste management. Priority is given to provide world class amenities in Bengaluru and make the people's lives better," the Chief Minister said.

This year, he said that the State aimed at providing 25 lakh functional household tap connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission. In all, there are 91 lakh rural households in the State.

"Government will identify beneficiaries under social security schemes without waiting for applications and steps have been taken to cancel the pension benefits to ineligible persons." The separate Secretariat for Scheduled Tribes Welfare would benefit 50 lakh people, he added.

On steps taken so far, the Chief Minister said that more than ₹13,000 crore has been transferred to the beneficiaries of various schemes during the last two years. The Government has spent ₹7,422 crore for upgradation of healthcare infrastructure and providing relief to those in distress during the COVID-19 pandemic. So far, he said that ₹10,812 crore assistance from the State and Central government has been provided to farmers under state's annual financial assistance and PM-KISAN.

Less than a month into the office, the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday appreciated his predecessor and BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa.

"In Karnataka, we have ably managed the pandemic under the leadership of the previous Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa," the Chief Minister said in his independence day speech. "I have resolved to continue in the path of development taken by my predecessor B.S. Yediyurappa. Government is a continuous process. The Government machinery should not stop when the players change in the system."

Interestingly, Mr. Bommai is being keenly watched if he would emerge from the shadows of Mr. Yediyurappa both in the Government and the party.

Amrith Gram Panchayats:

Overall development of 750 select gram panchayats that will include street lights, drinking water to each household, 100 % seggregation and disposal of solid waste, installing solar power and schools with digital libraries.

Amrith Rural Housing Scheme:

Identity and provide housing for all homeless in select 750 gram panchayats

Amrith Farmer Producer Organisations:

₹ 225 crore will be spent on setting up 750 farmer producer organisations to promote production and marketing of agriculture, fishers and weavers products. Each organisation will get ₹ 30 lakh for three years.

Amrith Nirmal Nagara:

₹ 75 crore will be spent to maintain cleanliness and beautify areas coming under 75 Local bodies. Each local body will receive ₹ 1 crore.

Amrith School Infrastructure programme:

₹ 75 crore will be spent on 750 schools which will receive ₹ 10 lakh each. Money will be spent on buildings, lab, library and toilets.

Amrith Anganwadi Centres:

₹ 7.5 crore will be spent to upgrade 750 anganwadi centres

Amrith Self Help micro enterprises:

₹ 75 crore will be spent to provide seed money to 7,500 self help groups (SHGs). Each SHG will get ₹ 1 lakh.

Amrith Community Development programme:

750 schools/ colleges students will be identified and motivated to involve themselves in productive community services.

Amrith Health Infrastructure upgradation programme:

₹ 150 crore will be spent on upgradation of 750 primary health centres. Each PHCs will get ₹ 20 lakh.

Amrith Skill Training programme:

₹ 112 crore will be spent to train 75,000 youth during a 2 year skill development programme. Youth will be identified from SC, ST, backward classes and minorities.

Amrith Sports adoption progamme:

75 talented sportspersons from the State who have the potential to win medals will be identified to train and encourage them for the Paris Olympics.