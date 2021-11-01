Karnataka to issue guidelines for gyms on handling health emergencies

BENGALURU

01 November 2021 01:31 IST

We are getting a summary prepared by cardiologists: Minister

Health Minister K. Sudhakar on Sunday indicated that the State Government could bring guidelines for gymnasiums and fitness centres to meet any health- related emergencies for their patrons.

“After the untimely demise of Kannada film star Puneeth Rajkumar, several people have been asking me if exercising in gyms was safe at all. It is not right to think so due to stray cases,” he told reporters in Chikkaballapur, near here, on Sunday.

He said that he was getting a summary prepared by renowned cardiologists that would be provided to gymnasiums and fitness centres across the State.

“The guidelines will be on the type of equipments to be used in the gym and training the trainers to handle an emergency with first aid training.”

The Minister said he had discussed the issue with leading cardiologists, including Dr. Vivek Jawali, Dr. C.N. Manjunath, and Dr. Devi Shetty here, and the U.S.-based Dr. Rangadhama over the last two days.

Dr. Sudhakar also recalled his association with the late actor, and said that both would go to the same gym about 15 years ago. “He was very close to me. The untimely death has shattered the family.”