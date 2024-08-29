Karnataka to implement ‘Code Grey Protocol’ in medical colleges

In the wake of the recent rape and murder of a postgraduate medical student in R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital of Kolkata, the Karnataka government has decided to come up with specific measures to ensure the safety of women doctors, nurses and other women staff in all medical colleges. It will put in place a “Code Grey Protocol” on the lines of what exists in Kerala medical colleges and hospitals and conduct continuous security audits.

Following the outrageous incidents in Kolkata, the National Medical Commission (NMC) issued a circular directing the implementation of security measures, including mandatory installation of CCTV in the outpatient department (OPD), corridors and any dark areas of the college.

Code Grey Protocol, drawn up by the Health Department of Kerala government to ensure the safety of health workers, patients and hospitals in March 2024, is aimed at alerting the hospital staff to a dangerous or combative person in the hospital or criminal activity on the premises.

If someone, including a patient, is being aggressive, abusive, violent, or displaying threatening behaviour, this is an alert for security personnel in the hospital to act and assist the hospital staff and other patients in managing the situation or removing the aggressor from the premises. It also touches upon the psychological support and legal protection that should be extended to hospital workers.

Ex-servicemen to be appointed

It has also been decided that rules will be framed for the recruitment of ex-servicemen for security and conduct continuous security audits. Currently, most medical colleges and hospitals have private security agencies for security, who are not always fit. It has been decided that those appointed should be properly screened through the Police Department to ensure that able-bodied people are on security work.

“It is common to rush to the rescue after untoward incidents occur. However, our aim is to take precautions and prevent any untoward incidents in medical colleges. Steps will be taken to start a control room in every medical college and implement a continuous monitoring system by ex-servicemen. Along with this, steps will be taken to deploy Home Guards compulsorily,” said Dr. B.L. Sujatha Rathod, Director of the Directorate of Medical Education.

Personal safety device

The government is also planning to make mandatory personal safety devices with self-alarm mandatory for all women staff of medical colleges. These devices are equipped with artificial intelligence technology, and when women are in trouble, they just need to press a button, and an alarm will go off or transmit information to the control room.

All medical colleges in the State already have Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) committees. Therefore, a task force will be formed in the Department of Medical Education, comprising members of the POSH Committee, college management and students. And the government has also decided to launch a 24/7 toll-free helpline.

“Already, most of the women’s safety rules have been implemented in government medical colleges and hospitals, and we have sought feedback from them on the implementation. After receiving feedback, regulations will be formulated and implemented. Along with this, emphasis will also be placed on the management of stress and mental health of women doctors and staff working for long periods,” said Ms. Rathod.